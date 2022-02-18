Yailin La Más Viral could not stand the criticism and is annoyed with Anuel AA in full live broadcast

After his breakup with Carol G almost a year ago, Anuel AA you already have your heart occupied by Yailin The Most Viral. Until a few months ago she was unknown to many, but after her pairing with reggaeton the fans have not taken their eyes off him, especially those of Karol.

Apparently Yailin was heavily attacked during a recent live broadcast and if on other occasions she herself has been in charge of silencing the haters, this time he couldn’t stand it and showed gestures of nonconformity and discouragement.

The couple made the direct through Anuel’s Instagram account, and they were lThe fans of the artist who did not stop criticizing YailinYou can even see how she looked the other way so as not to see the “vomit” emojis they sent her.

To make matters worse, Anuel was talking to someone else who is not seen on camera and in part of his conversation the friend mentions nothing more and nothing less than “La Bichota”, causing Yailin to be on the verge of tearsaccording to netizens.

Although Anuel was very happy with Yailin on his legs and did not stop showing her affection, she only he could not hide his bad face in the rest of the live.

On the other hand, the couple appeared in the headlines a few days ago due to the apparent new state of their sentimental history, since they would have already married.

The singer would have proposed to her and the evidence was a large ring that Yailin wore in a video posted on her networks. But what fueled the rumor was another publication that Anuel made in which he refers to Yailin as his “wife”.

The post reads: “I love you my wife. Thank you for coming into my life and saving me from myself, my girl”, and he ends with “Come and give your husband a kiss and a hug”.

Karol G is rumored to be dating James Rodríguez.

