Yailin La Más Viral enters the list of “The 50 most beautiful” of People en Español magazine | entertainment

Dominican singer, Yailin The Most Viralentered the list of “The 50 most beautiful” of the magazine People in Spanish, by the vote of the public.

As reported by the magazine, this year, five men and five women were nominated to enter the coveted list under the online voting cataloged “Choose your Beautiful”.

Jorgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz -first name of the artist- competed with the singer Helen Ochoa, Bad Gyal, Valeria Marín and Bárbara Camila.

While on the side of the male participants were: Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán, Alfredo Oropeza, Christian Vázquez, Leonardo Aguilar and Cristan Carabias, who was the winner.







Cristan Carabias

The influencer Cristan Carabias, son of Colombian actress Ximena Duque.




“Dominican singer Yailin La Más Viral’ —fiancee of Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Anuel AA— won the popular vote to be one of this year’s Bellas. Likewise, the influencer Cristan Carabias, son of the Colombian actress Ximena Duque and Christian Carabias, was chosen by you, our readers, to be one of the Bellos of 2022”, reported the magazine through its website.

