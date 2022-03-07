Yailin La Más Viral imitates Karol G’s dress and provokes the reaction of her fans

the dominican singer Yailin, the most viral, gains more popularity every day since she is the girlfriend of Anuel AA. The love between them began at the end of last year but they only whitened it at the beginning of 2022 when they were seen together on the beach between kisses and hugs.

Since Anuel AA made it clear that he forgot Carol G and that his love is yailin, she gained a large number of followers but also detractors who still dream of the interpreter of ‘China’ returning with Bichota. The truth is that in recent times the Dominican has changed her appearance a lot.

yailin He went through the operating room to get a liposculpture, with it he marked more abdominals, the waist, and also accentuated the hip area. In addition, the girlfriend Anuel AA He began to use clothing from the best brands, changed his hair and highlighted his make-up.

Yailin, the most viral. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Now the haters attacked her on social networks for imitating Karol G with a dress that Bichota wore at the Billboard in Music 2022 a few days ago. the dress of yailin It was black while that of the interpreter of ‘200 copas’ was red but the neckline and the cut were the same.

Yailin and Anuel at a previous event. Source: Terra archive

yailin she used this outfit to accompany her boyfriend Anuel AA to watch the UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. While some compared her to Kim Kardashian, others told her that she wants to look like her. Carol G since the interpreter of ‘China’ still hasn’t forgotten her.