Yailin La Más Viral imitates Karol G’s dress and provokes the reaction of her fans

the dominican singer Yailin, the most viral, gains more popularity every day since she is the girlfriend of Anuel AA. The love between them began at the end of last year but they only whitened it at the beginning of 2022 when they were seen together on the beach between kisses and hugs.

Since Anuel AA made it clear that he forgot Carol G and that his love is yailin, she gained a large number of followers but also detractors who still dream of the interpreter of ‘China’ returning with Bichota. The truth is that in recent times the Dominican has changed her appearance a lot.

