Yailin La Más Viral: in a new achievement of Anuel AA’s girlfriend | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Off stage, he is a celebrity who continues to be talked about. And it is that “Yailin the most viral” It is not only becoming known in the artistic field for its hits of the moment and trends in social networks, but for a particular achievement that she has already managed to obtain at her short 21 years and that makes her happy. What is it about?

MORE INFORMATION: Meet the tattoos with which Yailin La Más Viral and Anuel AA sealed their love

officially, The extroverted couple of the singer Anuel was included in the list of the 50 most beautiful of People in Spanish 2022 a select group that includes celebrities of all genres and artistic fields.

Given this, it is worth asking how did the “Most viral” to be considered among the 50 most beautiful artists of the moment?

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA has not been able to forget Karol G, find out the details here

UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT

Although her beauty and charisma both on and off the stage are undeniable, her fans managed to position her as one of the most voted on the Spanish-language celebrity portal peopleenespanol.com.

Far from forgetting her followers and fans, Yailin dedicated some emotional lines to them that show her gratitude towards them.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me,” the artist told People exclusively.

MORE INFORMATION: Sister of Anuel AA hopes that he resumes his relationship with Karol G

His best stage as an artist

There is no doubt that the interpreter of “If you look for me” He is in one of the best stages of his life and his musical career. And it is that in addition to staying stable in her relationship with the singer Anuel AA, her fame has managed to position her as one of the most listened to artists on Spotify.

MORE INFORMATION: What Anuel AA is willing to do for his girlfriend, “Yailin La Más Viral”

Also, if we count his growing popularity on social networks (where he has gained more than 4 million followers), we could say that he has the nickname of “the most viral”.

Finally, she asserted that she feels one of the most attractive in the artistic world in general, this after having managed to be included in the acclaimed list of celebrities of “People in Spanish” as one of the most beautiful worldwide.

“I feel beautiful (…) I am happy to have won,” he said.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL

What is Yailin’s real name?

Although everyone knows her as “The most viral” or Anuel’s partner, the singer’s real name is Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, who began to make a name for herself in the Dominican Republic at a very young age.

That yes, after making official her romance with the singer of ‘trap’ and urban genre, the international fame and the artistic career of the Dominican has been on the rise, managing to stand out on stages in Latin America and the United States.

WHY DID YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL BANNED WIGS AT HER CONCERTS?

There are theories among Yailin’s followers that Karol G’s fans want to make life impossible for Anuel AA’s new girlfriend. The accusations affirm that they have created a campaign to hinder the presentations that the Dominican gives.

In that sense, they explained why wigs are prohibited at Anuel AA’s girlfriend’s concerts. MORE DETAILS HERE

WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE SONG THAT YOU CAME UP WITH ANUEL?

One of the songs that have had the greatest impact from “La más viral” was the single that he released with his partner Anuel. It is an unpublished song that shows the sensuality between both artists entitled “If you look for me.”

The video clip is on YouTube and has more than 42 million views, being one of the most listened to songs by the 21-year-old singer.