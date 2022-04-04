Entertainment

Yailin La Más Viral is inspired by Karol G and radically changes her look

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

the dominican singer yailin Known online as ‘the most viral’, she enjoys every minute with her boyfriend Anuel AA and ignores those who criticize them on social networks. She has just released a musical collaboration with hers in love with her called ‘If you look for me’ and promotes it online.

Yailin and Anuel AA they met at the end of last year and were seen together for the first time in early 2022, just months after confirming the courtship they already live together in a luxurious apartment in Miami that has, among other things, an elevator for the car collection of the interpreter of ‘China’.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

The “almost real” wedding of the Marquis of Cuba and the daughter of Carolina de Monaco’s ex: European jet set and party in a castle

9 mins ago

Marvel has removed a character from the trailer for Doctor Strange 2

11 mins ago

Nate Bargatze wears a helmet at the Grammys

20 mins ago

Who are your partners outside of fiction?

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button