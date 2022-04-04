Yailin La Más Viral is inspired by Karol G and radically changes her look

the dominican singer yailin Known online as ‘the most viral’, she enjoys every minute with her boyfriend Anuel AA and ignores those who criticize them on social networks. She has just released a musical collaboration with hers in love with her called ‘If you look for me’ and promotes it online.

Yailin and Anuel AA they met at the end of last year and were seen together for the first time in early 2022, just months after confirming the courtship they already live together in a luxurious apartment in Miami that has, among other things, an elevator for the car collection of the interpreter of ‘China’.

yailin He accompanies Anuel AA to all possible events and does not separate a second from him. In all her public appearances she wears a different look and thanks to her huge collection of wigs, her hair changes color several times a week and adapts to various outfits.

Yailin and Anuel. Source: Terra archive

Now yailin, the most viral reappeared on her instagram account where she has already accumulated more than four million followers from all latitudes to show a new look with her hair in fantasy tones. The color she chose on this occasion was soft pink and next to her postcard she left a strong phrase.

Yailin with her new look. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

“God will put you where he wants no matter if people think you don’t deserve that position,” he wrote. yailin in reference to the haters who always criticize her online. But they did not care about her words and they attacked her again and told her that she copied her ex from her boyfriend from her Karol G from her who has hair in fantasy tones but light blue .