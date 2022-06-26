Yailin La Más Viral raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

It hasn’t been a month yet Anuel AA Y Yailin The Most Viral They said “yes, I do” in a simple but significant civil wedding. However, all the couple’s followers have commented on social networks that the so-called “God of Trap” is very thin. “My God, you’re dry son, don’t take off that chain that the wind is carrying” and “Don’t they feed you at home anuel?” are some of them.

Anuel AA He has posted on his Instagram account that the physical change is not new. “The envious no longer know what else to say !!!!!!! MAY GOD BLESS YOU AS YOU WANT!!!!!!!! I’m a bastard ”he wrote in a post.

In the clip, the singer explains: “For the ‘Emmanuel’ album I was skinny, I’ve always been skinny (…) I don’t understand, now that that Anuel he’s very skinny, that if drugs, look, what I’m doing is fine sons of the great whore ***, what I’m doing is ready “.

Source: Instagram @anuel

This past Saturday, the Dominican singer known as Yailin The Most Viral published a photograph where she was seen wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit in blue. “And wherever I want I put it” she wrote in the title for the pic. On this occasion, the artist left her hair long and black.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Also, yailin He accompanied his look with iridescent glasses and white and blue sneakers from the famous pipe brand. The post quickly reached 175,000 likes and 3,300 comments. “Yes now. Yailin the most viral” commented the music producer known as Dimelo LeoRD. She was also filled with emojis of hearts and fires.