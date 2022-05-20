Yailin La Más Viral returns to the DR and devours a pork rind

The exponent of Dominican urban music Yailin The Most Viral is back in the country and the first thing he did after his arrival was to taste a pork rindone of the weaknesses of many Dominicans in the gastronomic area.

The moment was shared through stories on his Instagram account, where he hinted that he missed his land and that he needed the Dominican seasoning.

“I needed this,” she wrote in one of the shared “stories”, where she can be seen accompanied by another young woman while devouring the delicious meat.

The chirrón that Yailin tasted is the typical one that is bought in informal stalls. It is sold in a plastic container and as a garnish it has green guineítos and boiled cassava, accompanied by cold onion with vinaigrette.

There is no doubt that Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, the Dominican’s first name, is enjoying one of the best moments of her life and career.

Since her romance with the Puerto Rican reggaeton player Anuel AA was confirmed, the artist Yailin The Most Viral He has lived up to his nickname and everything he does gives people something to talk about.

A few days ago People in Spanish announced that the singer is among the candidates to occupy a position among the most beautiful, an award that other Dominicans such as Clarissa Molina, Francisca Lachapel or Charityn Goico, among others, have already received.

Yailin competes with the Spanish urban music singer Bad Gyal, the Mexican television presenter Valeria Marín, the influencer Barbara Camila, daughter of the Venezuelan journalist Carolina Sandoval, and the Mexican singer Helen Ochoa.