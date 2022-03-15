Yailin La Más Viral shook the network with a shocking photo shoot

the dominican singer yailin The 20-year-old is known on the social network of the camera as “the most viral” and since it became known that she is Anuel AA’s girlfriend, her number of followers increased considerably. She shares with her huge virtual fandom her best photo shoots and the luxurious moments she lives with her crush.

Just a few days ago, Yailin and Anuel AA they showed exclusively for People en Español magazine the interior of the mansion they have in Miami and where they have lived for three months. The property has a huge pool, private dock, a large garden and a minimalist interior decoration.

The truth is yailin and Anuel AA always give the note. Without going any further, yesterday the Dominican published a video on her feed where she accumulates more than four million followers from all latitudes, in which she is seen doing a kind of twerking in front of the face of her boyfriend in the vip of a bowling alley

Yailin and her new photo shoot. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Now yailin surprised everyone again on the little camera’s social network, by publishing a shocking photo session in which she wears a red micro bikini, while showing off her great body, the result of her time in the operating room and also of her perseverance in the gym .

“Thank you my king for my new toy @anuel”, he limited himself to writing yailin on instagram while posing with this daring look in front of a luxurious white car that her boyfriend gave her. In the image she sees the vehicle with the doors open and in front of a building in the city of Miami.