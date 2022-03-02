Yailin La Más Viral shows off her enviable figure to the rhythm of “Who cares”

One more time Yailin The Most Viral makes it clear why it bears that name, now Anuel AA’s girlfriend showed off her enviable figure to the rhythm of the song “Who cares”. The Dominican revealed her tiny figure in a tight sports suit and covered in diamonds.

Since the interpreter of “Chivirika” made public her relationship with the rapper Anuel AA all kinds of insults and comparisons with Carol G. The Dominican has not had it easy with the followers of “la bichota” who constantly put her to the test.

Despite the fact that Yailin La Más Viral usually ignores the bad comments they leave on their social networks, from time to time she takes the opportunity to defend herself through indirect or very direct messages specifically pointing out the situation.

Now Yailin The Most Viral let him know to all his haters that nothing they say against him matters while he shows off his great body in a Dolce & Gabbana sports suit paired with a diamond necklace, rings and watch.

In the video published in their Instagram stories, the song performed by Thalia “Who cares”. In the few seconds of the short Yailin takes the opportunity to turn around and approach the camera to blow a kiss.

See here the video of Yailin La Más Viral:

