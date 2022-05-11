Yailin La Más Viral suffers an accident in full concert

Yailin The Most ViralReggaeton’s girlfriend Anuel AA, suffered a spectacular accident at one of the concerts during his tour of the United States. In the middle of the show, one of the cannons that fired pyrotechnics was suddenly activated in her face, causing her to get a big scare and end up with messy hair. Luckily for the 21-year-old, the device did not have fireworks but confetti, so she suffered nothing more than a bad moment.

The incident was captured on video by one of the attendees and in it you can see that the influencer, whose real name is Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, approached the cannon that was on the stage where she performed her musical themes and the pressure of the confetti , which was thrown, hit him directly in the face. Immediately, she reacted by touching her face to make sure she wasn’t hurt.

Anuel throws Karol G hard after singing “Mami” Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ lights up the networks with the ‘Anitta challenge’ Anuel will start a new concert tour this month

So far, the Dominican artist has not commented on the matter nor has she reported the reason why the artifact was activated unexpectedly. This experience is added to all the shocking events that have happened to Yailin La Más Viral at her concerts, since lately she was also in controversy and boos for sending hints to Karol G, the reggaeton ex-girlfriend of Anuel AA, the fiancé her.

The controversy between Yailin La Más Viral and Karol G

Despite the fact that she is very focused on her musical career, it seems that not everything is going smoothly, because we must remember that recently the public did not react well to seeing her at a concert of her fiancé, especially since he and Karol G share some followers for their love relationship. Many of his fans did not accept that the Puerto Rican was with another woman.

The statements that caused the most controversy were precisely those made by Yailin at the first concert of her tour of the United States. There, before starting to sing, he gave a speech in which he included the phrase “nobody has called you again, you are the one who is crying”, and although he did not mention the name of La Bichota, it is known that he alludes to the song “Mamiii” that he sings in collaboration with Becky G, where one of the verses says: “Don’t call me again, I even turned off my cell phone… Don’t call me because my number changed.”

In the clip, recorded by one of the attendees and broadcast on social networks, it is seen that Yailin begins to sing a rap style when suddenly he launches the controversial phrase and shocks the audience. Next, she makes her fans keep up with her as she says, “No one has called you back,” they reply, “You’re the one crying.”

This is how the young woman managed to capture the attention of the fans of the interpreter of “Tusa”, who have not stopped throwing hate at her since day one, either in concerts or live broadcasts, since many have not overcome that the relationship of Karol G and Anuel AA no longer exist in the present.