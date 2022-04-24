Yailin La Más Viral’s pose that drove Anuel AA crazy in a Bentley

Yailin La Más Viral on the occasion of enjoying the fabulous Bentley that her fiancé Anuel AA gave her, surprised everyone with an impressive pose that you cannot miss. Keep reading…

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that the magazine People in spanish He gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all his fans and public opinion. with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican whom he gave her an expensive diamond ringInternet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remember the romance with Carol G, marking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor”I would give him cars just like he did with Bichotaa novelty that did not take long, because during the month of March the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions by posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive truck of prestigious British automotive brand.

The model where the fiancée of Anuel AA it’s a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, It reaches 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

As for the interior of the vehicle, it is impressive, comfortable and luxurious, becoming the most expensive gift that the singer gives to a coupleawakening a multitude of reactions in social networks before Yailin’s first car.

Nevertheless, The singer showed a photo that many say drove the trap performer crazy in his most captivating pose, from the “new toy” that will take you to the destination you want delighting in the incredible functionality and space to take pictures behind the wheel in the most pleasant atmosphere of luxury.

Reference model Bentley Bentayga

+ Look at the photo that drove Anuel AA crazy:

Yailin The Most Viral in her Bentley

+ Video of Yailin La Más Viral showing her new pet in the car: