Yailin paralyzed the network by posing in a swimsuit next to the car that Anuel AA gave her

the dominican singer yailin, Known as “the most viral” of 20 years, she does not save anything about her relationship with Anuel AA. They whitewashed their romance earlier this year when they were spotted on the beach together, but love apparently began in the last quarter of 2021.

They recently opened the doors of their mansion in Miami where they live together after only three months of love, for People en Español magazine and made it clear that they want to get married and have children. Meanwhile Yailin and Anuel AA They show every detail and intimacy on social networks before millions of Internet users.

On Monday yailin He surprised everyone on the social network of the camera by posting a video in which he was in the VIP of a disco and moved his hips in a very sensual way on Anuel AA who was lying on a chair. She had a white mini shorts and a striped top that she drew all eyes.

Yailin poses next to the gift that Anuel AA gave her. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Now yailin He made a very similar publication in which he appears posing with a red micro bikini with which he shows off his worked figure as a result of his perseverance with physical exercise, good nutrition and his time in the operating room. The look is completed with matching boots and loose, curly hair.

The surprising thing is that yailin She is posing next to a luxurious car that she received from her boyfriend, in white, the vehicle in the postcard is parked next to a building and has all the doors open to appreciate its interior. “Thank you my king for my new toy @anuel,” Yailin wrote on Instagram.