Yailin receives new criticism: Anuel’s wife wears a bright dress like Karol G’s

Yailin posted two photos on her Instagram account and sparked comments on that social network. The Dominican singer and dancer, who recently married Anuel civilly in an intimate ceremony, posed in a rather short silver dress with glitter and long boots that reach almost to her knees.

“Exotic”, was the message with which the Dominican accompanied these images that have already exceeded 380,000 likes. The publication also has many comments, among which those who talk about the artist editing her photographs stand out. and they even reminded him of Karol G and the bright dress he wore a few days ago to attend an event in Mexico City.

“What app do you use to edit baby?”, “Remove the filter and you will see the reality”, “How much Photoshop”, “So many filters you’re already bored”, “With a filter we are all beautiful” and “Fire whoever edits your photos” are some of those messages that talk about photo editing.

Likewise, there are those who referred to Karol G, her silver dress and her blue hair: “Ahahaha the copy of @karolg”, “Let her wear the Blue wig” and “The silver Karol ups dress is better” they also told the Dominican.

A week ago Anuel and Yailin celebrated their civil wedding in a small ceremony, without many luxuries. The couple attended to sign their engagement wearing casual outfits. Also, it seems that there were no guests.

Yailin posted on her Instagram profile part of the moment they were signing the documents, while Anuel showed his first kiss after becoming husband and wife.

“I love you I never imagined this moment or how it felt, thanks for coming into my life and giving me this happiness that I am living with you, I hope this lasts for years and years together and giving us all the love in the world every day that passes and thanks for becoming your wife @anuel,” Yailin said at the time.

Keep reading: This was the first kiss of Anuel and Yailin as husbands

Karol G shakes her body with great sensuality and fun in a short dress

Yailin, Anuel’s wife, lifts her blouse and almost lets all her attributes escape