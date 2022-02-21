Yailin sets foot in the United States for the first time with Anuel AA

The urban exponent Yailin “the most viral” first visited the United States and how. The interpreter of “Who robs me” accompanied her partner, the Puerto Rican ragpicker Anuel AA, to the match All Star Game (All Star Game) NBAat the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The pair arrived like a “safe”, teamed head to toe in signature clothing Christian Dior, with expensive jewels and, above all, very much in love.

“There are many stars here, but none shines like you,” wrote Anuel in the image with Yailin, a native of Los Mina, watching the game.

The interpreter of “She wants to drink” was the only Latino invited to participate in the party of the celebrities The last friday.

It is recalled that a week ago photographs of the couple circulated at the American Consulate in the process of receiving the visa to travel. Months before coming to light because of her courtship with the singer of “Hypocrita” she had announced that she would travel to the USA to tour.

Possibly the tour of some entertainment centers where other urban artists play will continue, although perhaps at another level given the exposure it has with the Puerto Rican.

Yanuel’s relationship, as they have become known in the world of entertainment, is going at full speed. On February 12, in one of the many ‘lives’ they do on Instagram, the Puerto Rican artist Anuel AAwhose first name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, shared a video with his fiancee calling her his “wife” and “the woman of my dreams”, with an extensive declaration of love.

He thanked Yailin for coming into his life and described himself as the happiest man in the world when he is with her, amid emoticons that simulate wedding rings. From there arose rumors that they were already married.

“(sic) I LOVE YOU MY WIFE @yailinlamasviralreal. THANK YOU FOR COMING INTO MY LIFE AND SAVING ME FROM MYSELF MY GIRL!!!!!!!! I AM THE HAPPIEST MAN IN THE WORLD WHEN I AM WITH YOU ??????? I LOVE YOU JORGINA???????????”.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/20/un-par-de-personas-seated-on-a-green-bench-59393fce.jpg Anuel and Yailin look in love at the NBA All-Star Game. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Although it is known by the group of followers of the dembow and social networks, it is now that it has become popular internationally.

Known as “Yailin the most viral“, her real name is Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, and she is a controversial exponent of urban music, known by some for songs like “Who robs me?” along with Haraca Kiko, and who accumulates more than half a million followers on Instagram In addition to “Chivirika”.

She has also drawn attention in the foreign press for the change she has given to her 21 years, due to cosmetic surgeries, being the most recent that she underwent liposculpture and the ragpicker was in charge of taking care of her.