Yailin shows Anuel AA the most delicious from her car

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral make up the most controversial couple of the moment, the Dominican uncovering the most tentative for her partner from the car that left everyone impressed. Keep reading…

May 18, 2022 7:37 p.m.

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral They make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that People en Español Magazine gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all their fans and public opinion with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican, to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring, Internet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remember the romance with Carol Gmarking an unexpected before and after.

On the other hand, the Puerto Rican, in support of his new partner, accompanied her on her tour of the United States where she offered her first concert to a full house in a New York nightclub performing various songs, especially the one they did together called “Si tu me Search”.

After the success of their debut, both were happy and decided to shout it from the rooftops in one of Anuel AA’s favorite vehicles, his Lamborghini Uruswhich has a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that generates 650 horsepower and a torque of 850 Nm, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305 km/h, being an excellent combination to go with the best in performance and functionality.

Anuel AA’s Lamborghini Urus tuned and unicolor version

However, in the personal vehicle that transports the couple, the Dominican decided to show a drink tasting the most delicious and sharing with Anuel AA of such an incredible moment that his fans captured in the following image.

Yailin showing off a delicious drink from the car

+ Video of Anuel AA and Yailin in the Lamborghini: