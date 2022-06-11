Yailin the Most Viral and Anuel AA got married! They boast wedding in social networks

Anuel AA Y Yailin The Most Viral they married. With only six months of dating and many controversies over the singer’s past relationship with Karol G, the artists joined in marriage on Friday June 10 in a very small ceremony without the formality of a suit or wedding dress.

This is how they boasted on their social networks. It was a civil wedding with few guests but it will remain in the memory and heart of all his followers. The Dominican published a gallery of photographs signing the minutes. Very smiling and dressed in black, the couple said “yes, I do”.

“I love you. I never imagined this moment or how it felt. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me this happiness that I am living with you. I hope this lasts for years and years together giving us all the love in the world every day that passes. Thank you for turning me into in your wife, Anuel”were the words with which yailin accompanied the post.

Of course, his more than four million followers immediately reacted to the news with likes and comments for the new married couple.

“It’s not the time, it’s the person.”

“Congratulations transmit beautiful vibes together”.

“God bless their union.”

They were some of the comments that can be read in the publication. Later, the singer published a video on his social networks of the exact moment where they are declared husband and wife.

Watch the video posted by Anuel AA