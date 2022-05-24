Yailin, the most viral, copies the look of Verónica Castro and lights up the network

The love story between Anuel AA and his girlfriend yailin known on the net as ‘the most viral’ is going through its best moment. The couple is shown united on social networks where they accumulate millions of followers from all latitudes who do not lose track of them and accompany each other in their work agendas.

Both Anuel AA and yailin they have several concerts scheduled and whenever they can they travel together, anyway they manage to meet and spend time together in the exclusive apartment they have in Miami, where they have lived for several months and from there they plan to get married and have children.

yailin He increased his popularity on social networks when he whitewashed his relationship with Anuel AA and today he accumulates more than four million followers from all latitudes on the social network of the camera alone. For them, she shares her best looks, her daring poses, her trips and her best moments with her love.

Yailin, the most viral with a new look. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Now Yailin paralyzed the network by showing an extravagant change of look and precisely the curly platinum-colored hair matches the appearance of the queen of soap operas Veronica Castro at 69 years old. “How little we dare for how short life is,” Anuel AA’s girlfriend wrote on Instagram.

Veronica Castro today. Source: instagram @cristiancastro

Then in another post, yailin He shared full body photos where he shows off his worked silhouette and enjoys his new hair. Internet users immediately reacted to these postcards that went viral and made her a topic of conversation comparing her to the mother of Cristian Castro.