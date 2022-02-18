Yailin, the most viral shows how she lived without luxuries at her parents’ house before meeting Anuel AA

since the singer Anuel AA 29-year-old formalized her relationship with her Dominican colleague yailin, They do not stop showing themselves on social networks full of luxuries and good life. But the life of the young woman who is 10 years younger than her boyfriend was not always like this but much more humble and moderate.

Anuel and Yailin. Source: Terra archive

It was she herself who took advantage of her popularity by being next to Anuel AA and opened an account on Tik Tok through which he showed what his mother’s house is like inside and how he lived without any luxuries before meeting the ex of Carol G and start a romantic relationship.

yailin She showed her ‘single’ room and showed a large bed with decorations in shades of gray, a lamp, closet and chest of drawers in shades of brown, and air conditioning because temperatures in the Dominican Republic are quite high. In the living room of her house she showed a blue armchair that she herself decorated with white cushions.

In the living room there is a photo of yailin In her beginnings as a singer, as far as the kitchen is concerned, she has cabinets in brown tones, a bar and appliances. fans of Anuel AA and the Dominican reacted immediately and filled the Tik Tok videos with thousands of likes.

The reality is that since yailin is engaged to Anuel AA she indulges everyone, travels with him on a private plane and yacht, wears an expensive engagement ring on her finger and attends the most select parties. She has also been seen riding around with her boyfriend in luxury cars. A total change of life!