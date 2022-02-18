Yailin, the most viral shows how she lived without luxuries at her parents’ house before meeting Anuel AA

since the singer Anuel AA 29-year-old formalized her relationship with her Dominican colleague yailin, They do not stop showing themselves on social networks full of luxuries and good life. But the life of the young woman who is 10 years younger than her boyfriend was not always like this but much more humble and moderate.

It was she herself who took advantage of her popularity by being next to Anuel AA and opened an account on Tik Tok through which he showed what his mother’s house is like inside and how he lived without any luxuries before meeting the ex of Carol G and start a romantic relationship.

