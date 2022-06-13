Entertainment

Yailin, the most viral, shows how she lives the first days of being married to Anuel and raises the temperature

The love between the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA 29 years old and his Dominican colleague yailin It was born at the end of last year but they consolidated it very quickly. A few months ago they already showed the luxurious apartment in which they live in Miami and confirmed that they wanted to get married and have children.

The truth is that the time has come Anuel AA and Yailin, the most viral They were married by civil last weekend. Far from being the party of the year, the ceremony was informal and relaxed. They broke the news through social networks where they accumulate millions of fans.

