Yailin, the most viral, shows how she lives the first days of being married to Anuel and raises the temperature

The love between the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA 29 years old and his Dominican colleague yailin It was born at the end of last year but they consolidated it very quickly. A few months ago they already showed the luxurious apartment in which they live in Miami and confirmed that they wanted to get married and have children.

The truth is that the time has come Anuel AA and Yailin, the most viral They were married by civil last weekend. Far from being the party of the year, the ceremony was informal and relaxed. They broke the news through social networks where they accumulate millions of fans.

“I love you never Imagine this moment Or how it felt thanks For coming into my life And giving me this happiness that I am living with you I hope this lasts years and years Together and giving us all the love in the world Every day that passes And thanks for becoming your wife @anuel,” he wrote yailin along with two postcards of the moment.

Yailin and Anuel at their wedding. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

To its turn, Anuel AA published in his feed the video in which the judge declares them husband and wife and next to him wrote: “Everything in the hands of God @yailinlamasviralreal THE WORDS NO LONGER MATTER!” Their fans immediately reacted and filled them with thousands of likes and comments.

Yailin the most viral. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Now yailin He showed how he celebrates his first days of marriage with a photo in which he shows off his flat abdomen and his worked figure, while wearing a white microtop and loose jeans. She has blonde hair that is loose and wavy. Behind her are red balloons stuck to the ceiling and a festive atmosphere.