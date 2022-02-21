Yailin, the most viral shows how she looked before going through the operating room and meeting Anuel AA

The couple formed by the singers Anuel AA 29 years old and yailin of 20 they take all the eyes of the press and the fans due to the eccentric activities that they carry out together and that they publish on social networks. Without going any further this weekend they were in the game of the NBA stars.

Anuel and Yailin. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Anuel AA he came there to sing but he is also a fan of the game and of course he wanted to go with his girlfriend yailin to share this special moment in which a dream came true. In addition, the couple wore combined looks in which she spent a fortune and bragged about them on the camera’s social network before millions of fans.

Related news

The truth is yailin She always shows herself with impeccable looks in which she shows off her worked figure as a result of her perseverance with physical exercise, good nutrition and also surgeries. Now a photo of the girlfriend of Anuel AA before going through the operating room.

Yailin before surgery. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

It was she herself who published it on her feed in front of her more than three million followers a few months ago and an Internet user made the photo viral. “Natural, before I had surgery,” she wrote yailin next to the postcard that shows her on her back in a pool while posing in a bikini.

Yailin after surgery. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Just started his relationship with Anuel AA, The Dominican underwent a cosmetic surgery called liposculpture, to define the abdominals and waist, as well as to accentuate the hip area. It was the singer who brought her roses and a teddy bear to the hospital while she was recovering from the operation.