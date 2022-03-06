Yailin the Most Viral: this is the level of studies of Anuel AA’s girlfriend

The love between the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA of 29 years and his Dominican colleague Yailin of 20 is more consolidated than ever. They were first seen together earlier this year on the beach, and soon decided to whitewash their romance, which had reportedly started in late 2021.

Although Karol G’s fans still haven’t gotten over it, Anuel AA has decided to move on and shows up with his girlfriend whenever he can. yailin to kisses and hugs in social networks. The truth is that the Dominican has gained much more exposure and added followers since she is with the interpreter of “China”.

Related news

yailin She is known on social networks as “the most viral” and currently accumulates almost four million followers from all latitudes. She began her career on the internet by uploading videos as a dancer and singer and soon became a professional, it was there that she met Anuel AA.

Yailin and Anuel AA. Source: Terra archive

From what transpired, Anuel AA and Yailin were going to launch a musical collaboration together on February 14, but none of that happened, the only thing that is known is that they met in the recording studio. But the surprising thing about this story is that the fate of yailin it was going to be someone else.

Yailin. Source: Terra archive

yailin He was going to study medicine since most of his family members are dedicated to health care. But over time she knew that her true vocation was singing and dancing and she made the necessary contacts so that her career as a singer could begin.