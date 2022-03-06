Yailin the Most Viral: this is the level of studies of Anuel AA’s girlfriend

James 6 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 28 Views

The love between the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA of 29 years and his Dominican colleague Yailin of 20 is more consolidated than ever. They were first seen together earlier this year on the beach, and soon decided to whitewash their romance, which had reportedly started in late 2021.

Although Karol G’s fans still haven’t gotten over it, Anuel AA has decided to move on and shows up with his girlfriend whenever he can. yailin to kisses and hugs in social networks. The truth is that the Dominican has gained much more exposure and added followers since she is with the interpreter of “China”.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Scarlett Johansson revealed she had ‘a lot of not-so-good feelings’ about her second pregnancy

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost from SNL fame welcomed their first child together …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved