Yalin La Más Viral’s taste lasted a short time and she returns to show herself as before

The days go by and Yailin La Más Viral seems to live up to her name, because her presence is noted everywhere, because since he showed off his new lookmany believe that she had adopted a new, more elegant image, although it seems that the taste was short-lived.

And it is that after Anuel’s fiancée was seen with short hair and far from wigs, Everything indicates that the Dominican was not satisfied, so she went back to her old ways and showed that she can be very chameleon if she wants to.

It turns out that at the request of his followers and in response to detractors, A few days ago, the singer showed what the natural tone of her hair is and how it looks, showing her completely straight black hair and not exceeding her shoulders, something that left her almost four million fans very pleased.

However, now that she had a very fun outing with the Puerto Rican and her future husband, The interpreter was once again seen with long hair, which attracted a lot of attention, because now she appeared with extensions, this time the color of her hair but also very long.

The singer showed off this look during her date with Anuel AA, in which they spent it in a game center and she She took the opportunity to pose again like a diva and even in one of the postcards that she uploaded to her profile, she released the phrase, “She remembered who she was, and that was what made her move on.”

