Yalitza and Superholly together: the controversy is settled

Yalitza Aparicio and youtuber Superholly met in a cafe in Mexico City to talk about the teachers who had the most impact on their lives. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

A few weeks ago the name of Holly Tuggy, better known as Superholly, was on everyone’s lips and was a sensation on networks due to the reactions caused by a video that she had uploaded to her YouTube channel in which she analyzed the English pronunciation of the actress Yalitza Aparicio (something that is part of its content, analyzing the way of speaking English of famous Mexicans and Latinos, as it has done with Eugenio Derbez, Sofía Vergara and the former president of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto, who for years has been famously mocked for his bad pronunciation).

Although the video in question was not critical of the protagonist of ‘Roma’ and her way of speaking, there were Internet users who became defensive as well as some opinion experts, although clearly the most notorious reaction was that of Galilea Montijo, to whom Nothing to create controversy is foreign to him, in the most watched morning program on TV: ‘Hoy’.

The most absurd and that gave rise to a real beating on networks that went viral —and became another controversy that we have already talked about— was that Galilea obviously did not see the video in question, but only gave his opinion “for participating” with a very malicious comment, saying directly to the Youtuber: “When you have the wool that Yalitza Aparicio and Sofía Vergara have, then we talk, baby. Meanwhile ‘I don’t care'”finished off very proudly, accompanied by the laughter of his program partners (who apparently had no context of what was claimed either).

Delving into the irigote that was mounted, which included an alleged “rejected” invitation to go to the program, something that Superholly and her husband always denied, would be unnecessary, because the only good thing is that the meeting between the “offended” finally took place —that is, Yalitza— and the influencer and together they created a video in which they ignored the bad vibes of the presenter from Guadalajara, they made friends and talked about something that is very important for both of them, since they are teachers, Tuggy of languages ​​(what he studied before becoming famous) and Aparicio, before becoming a celebrity after appearing in the award-winning feature film by Alfonso Cuarón, was dedicated to teaching preschool education.

Together and in a very good mood, Yalitza and Holly spoke at length, and without snatching the word (something that happens very frequently in ‘Hoy’, I’m just saying) about their experiences as teachers and students, remembering with special affection the professionals of the education that marked their lives and inspired them in their vocations and their way of connecting with students, something in which both agree: they are passionate about it.

Now, and in a shrewd way, the subject of the teachers who marked them in a negative way was also addressed, whom they revealed they would not want to see again but in the same way they served as a reference of what should not be done, such as mining the safety of the student with excessive criticism instead of helping to find the roots of their mistakes and help them improve, something that Yalitza pointed out since she worked with very young children, who require more support and attention.

The first to reveal the meeting between the two was Yalitza, who uploaded a story to her Instagram account to tell her followers who she was with: “how is it a historic moment because we also want to include them in this talk that we are going to have”, then He asked everyone to leave their doubts in the comments so they could share them. For her part, Holly pointed out: “It’s a historic moment in my life, and I want to share with you that right now I’m with the beautiful Yalitza, and we have a lot to talk about.”

Obviously, netizens asked questions about the controversy that Galilee led, and Holly was very clear: “[Yalitza] did not get involved and did not take it badly […] you spoke so beautifully about me that even I said: ‘I don’t deserve it, that is, I could have said what a need to upload the video!’, I would have accepted it anyway and taken it as constructive criticism, but no, you were super pretty”.

For his part, Aparicio pointed out that throughout his still recent career in the world of celebrity, he has always tried as much as possible not to get involved in controversies or gossip that surrounds her, since he does not find sense in giving importance to gossip (an example of this has been his way of ignoring Sergio Goyri and his embarrassing comments or the constant verbal attacks that Daniel Bisogno throws at him every so often in ‘Ventaneando’).

On the subject of the mysterious invitation, Holly buried the matter with a lot of category: “I understand that unfortunately yes, morbidity sells and they know it, there is no one who knows it more than them. I even consider that there are similarities with what I do on YouTube Here we also understand that you need to attract attention so that people click on your video if you want views, right? We are not making videos so that they do not see them. However, it does not seem ethical to me that statements and situations that, outright, stories are fabricated. That’s not right.”

The end of the controversy became that the meeting between the two celebrities began a happy coexistence and gave rise to a friendship, so in the end, the controversy yielded a good result, something that does not always happen in this world of dimes. and tell you

