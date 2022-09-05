Yalitza Aparicio: 5 looks that highlight her indigenous beauty

There is no doubt that the movie “Roma” changed the whole life of Yalitza Aparicio. While initially a Mexican teacher, she is now one of the most internationally recognized indigenous actresses, having other film projects to her name and even being coveted by multiple brands to work with her.

She was born in Tlaxiaco, a small farming community in the Mexican state of oaxaca, in a low-income family; His father worked as a street vendor and her mother, like Cleo, her character in Alfonso Cuarón’s film, was a domestic worker.

She never thought of acting as a profession, as a child she didn’t participate in choir or school plays, and her town didn’t even have a movie theater. While speaking with fellow Mexican actor, Diego Luna, for an IndieWire interview, he revealed that the only reason he auditioned was because his sister begged him to, and she only accepted the role because she had just finished her studies. studies for become a teacher and: “I had nothing better to do.”

So it’s safe to say that Yali isn’t acting to become a star and make millions; Instead, she took over Hollywood because she was presented with the opportunity, and now she’s just happy to all that he has achieved. She is, in fact, a refreshingly humble woman who just wanted to do a good job and make Cuarón proud. Now, she makes all of Mexico proud with her attitude and, of course, with her indigenous beauty. She checks out her best looks!

Yalitza Aparicio as the face of Dior

She is a Mexican woman, she is an indigenous woman… and she is SO powerful a woman that even Dior recognized her as such. And it is that two years ago, the actress became the new face of the French perfume company, highlighting her country, her origins and, of course, her great beauty.

This new campaign of the French company aimed to make visible the efforts of women in different fields, which also had the participation of important personalities such as Charlize Theron, Cara Delevingne and Golshifeh Farahani.

Mexican beauty in fancy clothes

Yalitza has become so famous that many brands have tirelessly sought her out to work with her. And no, not only Mexican brands, but also well-known brands and transnational.

A great example of this is Cartier, as the actress had the opportunity to attend the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Cartier Women’s Initiate where multiple women who have become known for their great talent were celebrated. And, as expected, Yali wore an incredible haute couture look.

With self love!

And there is no better look that fits any woman than when she loves herself. And that was exactly what she showed us in this photograph where, just wearing a bikini, the actress gave a powerful message that she was the oneto the best version of herself… with tlayudas, obviously.

“Every time I have these kinds of photos, I’m embarrassed to share them, because of comments that come up … but I always talk about self-love, and the truth is that I love myself just the way I am,” and that’s how it should be.

Yalitza Aparicio… in Oaxaca!

“I love when it’s achieved work in oaxaca“Says Yalitza. “My beautiful state and the love of my loves.” And if you have visited Oaxaca before, you will surely agree with her, because with such a beautiful place, it should not be surprising that beautiful people also came out of it.

Although Yali has starred in multiple magazine covers, this is one of our favorites, not only because it shows us Yalitza in her home state, but also with a look that we have never seen her before: with a plume and braids.

At the Oscars!

And the moment where she put her indigenous beauty on high in front of the EVERYONE, was when she went to represent all the actresses of Mexico in the most important award ceremony in the film industry: The Oscar Awards.

For that occasion it is not worth mentioning so much the dress, but its natural physical beauty and, of course, the internal one, because no matter how far it has come, it never forgets its roots and that was clearly demonstrated when took his mother and no one else, to the award ceremony.

