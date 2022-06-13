Yalitza Aparicio, also dances on video and they do not surpass her

Yalitza Aparicio, to the rhythm of Limit, imposes rhythm on Tik Tok | Instagram

Yalitza Aparicio has caused quite a stir after joining the popular video platform where, like many celebrities, they also seek to have a little fun and incidentally left several Internet users speechless on Tik Tok with a “little dance”.

The Oaxacan actressYalitza Aparicio, ventured into the popular platform by showing her best steps, causing a sensation for many followers.

The “protagonist of Rome” by Alfonso Cuarón, is shaping up to become a whole “tik tok queenLike Livia Brito and even Victoria Ruffo, who has gained more sympathy for laughing at herself and her “lack of rhythm.”

Yalitza Aparicio, to the rhythm of Limit, imposes rhythm on Tik Tok. Photo: Capture Instagram



However, in the case of the famous 28-year-old, born in the Heroic City of Tlaxiaco, Yalitza Apariciocaused a furor in a Tik Tok clip that circulated through some users on the Twitter platform:

When (when) your psychologist tells you to set a ‘limit’… What set a limit? He questions… Go! She responds immediately and plays the sound of the song.

With no sign of feeling “intimidated” the “former primary school teacher” in her hometown before fame knocked on her door, can be seen in the clip moving her lips to the rhythm of the lyrics of “You take advantage”, one of the past successes of the group “Límite” (led by Alicia Villarreal).

And you take advantage of it because you know that I love you, at the sound of your fingers I am at your orders, is heard in one of the verses of which, the one born in 1993 performs the mime in the recording.

Once again, the one cataloged as one of the “100 most influential of the world” according to Times, conquered the hearts of all with his “interpretation” while slightly moving his hips while Aparicio moves away from the camera to show himself in full body.

With a black top and gray pants with waistbands on the sides, the “Mexican” who already has more than half a million followers on the application, accumulated 3.6 likes and snatched smiles among her loyal fans, who did not miss the opportunity to praise her from your official account.

Divine, How beautiful you are, Gorgeous, and “you shine”, Yalitza fits very well, I thought the same, users expressed in the publication.

With her perseverance and security, 28-year-old Yalitza Aparicio Martínez has conquered various spaces inside and outside of Mexico, even becoming a fashion benchmark and appearing on the covers of various magazines holding up the name of the Aztec country.

It should be remembered that she has also joined other causes for the benefit of women’s rights and has been open to talking about some issues that have to do with physical appearance, sharing from her experience her fight against skin problems, hinting that the image that on many occasions the spotlights project hides many imperfections and she is no exception.

He also commented on the importance of taking treatment with a specialist to try to stop a problem that can become more recurrent.