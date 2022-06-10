Yalitza Aparicio and the message of her bikini photos

Yalitza Aparicio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Yalitza Aparicio does not stop being news. Since his performance in Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’, which earned him an Oscar nomination, many of the things he does, artistic projects, his advances as an activist, and even appearing in a swimsuit on social media, are often in the eye of the public. hurricane.

Something as simple and common as showing himself enjoying the beaches of Oaxaca, his homeland, deserved explanations since, just as he obtained more than a thousand positive comments, the negative ones were not lacking. “I think you are forgetting your roots,” said one; “Don’t fall into stereotypes”claimed another, before a photo that accompanied the text “Fatties, but pretty… and happy.”

However, Yalitza’s photos, far from being vulgar, simply show one of the pleasures of those who love the coast and not the diva pose that would be expected from a celebrity.

In one of them, the actress commented that she was embarrassed to share these types of photos due to comments that arose, but she did so by virtue of being consistent with her message of self-love. “And the truth is that I love myself just the way I am.”

Celebrities such as Edgar Ramírez, Kate del Castillo and Maite Perroni, among many others, showed their support with emojis and compliments, and in total received over 7,000 comments, most of which were filled with inspiration and appreciation.

However, the Oaxacan was questioned about these photos by the media and again had to explain.

“The message is to accept ourselves, we know that in social networks it is very easy for people to be behind a screen and judge what they see, because they only get carried away by appearances. The intention was to say that all people have a life, we are perfect as we are, it is a matter of what we begin to trust ourselves, “he said, adding that beyond showing the body, as many assumed, it is about acceptance.

And one wonders why Yalitza Aparicio would have to give explanations about some photos in a bathing suit, where she appears as any happy and full woman. Why is it curious that she does it, but not that anyone else does it. These are reflections that are worth making when we are part of the tide of communication that flows between the media and social networks, and it is that social pressure seems to force those who want to be authentic to account for why they want to be.

It is unfair, or at least unnecessary, especially when it comes to a woman who has set out to work to promote inclusion and diversity, as well as he has also avoided pigeonholing himself into stereotypical roles.

In fact, on several occasions she has recognized that she is very aware of the great responsibility of influencing in some way the people who follow her work, and that is why she has been motivated to actively participate in campaigns that promote the voice of women.

“It is very important to realize the value and capacity that women have in different areas and not just as a requirement or a trend, but to do it as something that really benefits us.. A fundamental key is to believe that we are really capable of what we are doing in the area that we are in”, he said in an encounter with the Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association.

“We have to be aware that we are part of the objectives that are achieved in all the areas in which we are involved,” adding that “all of us, from the place where we are, are examples to follow”, and really for that you don’t need to show why you should or shouldn’t appear in a bathing suit on your social networks. For her, these platforms serve to contribute, help and inspire others, and even TikTok has joined with great successshowing itself in a fresh and fun facet.

If this experience of Aparicio is of any use to us, it is to understand that it is useless to justify what we do, to explain to the world what we want to say or be. Doing it, especially in excess, generates stress, worries and even suffering.

