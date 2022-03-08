Yalitza Aparicio appears posing with this luxurious bag of 40 thousand pesos: PHOTO

Was in the year 2018 Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio achieved international fame thanks to her role as the lead in the Oscar-winning film “Roma” by Alfonso Cuaron.

After participating in the film that won Cuarón the Oscar Award for Best Director, the protagonist of this story has called the attention of the international media due to his immediate stardom.

Yalitza Aparicio in Dubai

It is under this scenario that has now caused sensation the fact that Yalitza Aparicio recently participated in the 15th anniversary of Cartier’s Women’s Initiative, which was celebrated in the city of dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Because Yalitza Aparicio has consolidated as a Mexican reference at the international level and as one of the first artists of indigenous descent to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, that Aparicio made the decision to perform in one that is considered the most ostentatious of the world.

It was just last weekend that the Mexican arrived at dubai as one of the guests of honor, since it is known that for a few months she has been friend of the Cartier house, which makes her a kind of ambassador of this luxury brand.

However, it has drawn attention that the actress mexican appeared in Dubai with a look complete of the Gucci brand, which was made by Pablo Rivera.

Yalitza Aparicio’s luxurious bag

Not only did this attract attention, because in addition to her outfit, the bag that Yalitza carried and that is now causing a furor in networks was also featured, since it is one of the most iconic models of the Italian fashion house.

That was how Yalitza Aparicio boasted a accessory of approximately 25 centimeters that costs around 40,000 Mexican pesos, which translates to just over 2,000 dollars.

It is a Jackie 1961 bag, which Aparicio proudly carried in a tone Light Blue. As expected, this photograph has caused a furor in networks social, especially since it is more common to see Yalitza Aparicio wearing ostentatious and luxury brands, something that is contrary to his past before working on the movie Roma.

