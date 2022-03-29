Yalitza Aparicio boasts straight fringe that slims the face and that you should use at 20

Yalitza Aparicio turns on social networks again and this time she tried a new look in which she modeled a straight fringe that favors her face a lot, so be inspired by the celebrity’s proposal to try this haircut that will be on fashion this spring. You will be surprised how good you will look with this feminine idea!

When we imagined that wavy hair and asymmetrical haircuts would conquer street style in the coming months, the protagonist of ‘Roma’ reminds us that small changes can give our image that refresh that we so longed for.

Yalitza Aparicio changes her look and opts for a straight fringe

Through TikTok a video went viral in which the Mexican actress tried a filter with abundant fringe, slightly below her eyebrows and we could not like this look more, although we know that it is an illusion we love the idea that Yali dares to use this proposal.

We hope that very soon he will surprise us with this change that has already struck a chord with several of his followers because in addition to adding movement to his hair, it also frames his gaze and sharpens his face. Do you like how it looks with this fringe?

Photo: TikTok

What is a straight fringe?

It is a trend from the 60s that usually returns during the spring or summer, it consists of cutting the hair in a mini and frontal layer, with the same length (at the height of the eyebrows or slightly below). The best way to wear it is with a wavy hairstyle to give a deep look.