Yalitza Aparicio conquers Dubai with a yellow dress that lengthens her legs and defines her silhouette

Yalitza Aparicio has become one of our new style and fashion gurus, because for a few months we have discovered her love for the world of fashion, although the famous one does not usually show off her looks lately she has opted for sophisticated outfits that define her silhouette , an example is the yellow dress with which she has conquered Dubai, in addition to all the hearts of her followers. We love how it looks!

If you want to try the colors of the season, you will love this look inspired by the protagonist of ‘Roma’, because in addition to favoring petite women, it will also give you a touch of sophistication, ideal for a cocktail, formal meal or a date in which you want to be the center of attention.

Yalitza Aparicio conquers Dubai in a yellow dress

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared some photos of her recent trip to one of the most luxurious destinations in the United Arab Emirates. In the image, Yali models a dress that combines two pieces (crop top and tube skirt) from an important Italian firm.

The outfit was complemented with discreet jewelry, as well as a mini bag and nude shoes, which suggests that there are classics that will never go out of style, such as; mini bags, and stilettos as complementary accessories for any cocktail dress.

Photo: Facebook/ Yalitza Aparicio

We love that the celeb begins to gain confidence by expressing herself through her clothes, as it allows us to discover a new facet of her that we already wanted to discover. You, would you try the yellow dress that Yalitza Aparicio recently wore? We love the combination and contrast of colors.