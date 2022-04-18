Entertainment

Yalitza Aparicio DESTROYS people who criticize her for wearing luxury clothes

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Yalitza Aparicio each time she becomes one of the outstanding Mexican women in the world of entertainment, for the same reason that she has also received critics about. It is so, recently, she destroyed those who have judged her for using luxury clothes.

Since Yalitza Aparicio made her debut as an artist in the film Roma, by director Alfonso Cuarón, became a celebrity, thus becoming a representative image of indigenous communities in entertainment both nationally and internationally, because before being famous, she was a member of a indigenous community from Oaxaca.

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Singer Anitta blocks Bolsonaro on Twitter: “Find something to do”

5 mins ago

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her figure in a mesh dress and swimsuit

7 mins ago

Europa League. The VIP stands of OL – West Ham –

10 mins ago

Paramount Plus premieres the series ‘The First Lady’ today

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button