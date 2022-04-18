Yalitza Aparicio DESTROYS people who criticize her for wearing luxury clothes

Yalitza Aparicio each time she becomes one of the outstanding Mexican women in the world of entertainment, for the same reason that she has also received critics about. It is so, recently, she destroyed those who have judged her for using luxury clothes.

Since Yalitza Aparicio made her debut as an artist in the film Roma, by director Alfonso Cuarón, became a celebrity, thus becoming a representative image of indigenous communities in entertainment both nationally and internationally, because before being famous, she was a member of a indigenous community from Oaxaca.

Related news

Yalitza Aparicio defends herself from criticism for wearing branded clothing

Recently, Yalitza Aparicio He went to an interview with the influencer Juanpa Zurita, in which they touched on various points in the star’s life and how his days took a 180° turn since he performed in Rome.

On different occasions, the actress has been seen on red carpets and at international events where she wears dazzling outfits designed by prestigious brands, but she is also seen proudly wearing garments from her indigenous community.

Given this, Yalitza Aparicio pointed out that he has always received critics for dressing with brands of fancy clothes and belong to an indigenous community.

“It is my means to communicate what I want. I have been judged for the type of clothes I wear, how I dress and how I behave because I come from an indigenous community. Tell me a justification and a logical reason why I can’t wear branded clothing.”

In addition, Yalitza Aparicio He questioned people for ignoring those who wear indigenous clothing and at the same time criticizing people belonging to these communities.

“Why do people who do not think they are indigenous appropriate our clothes, show them off on social media when they are offending the other side? Why can they use our clothes, but you can’t use brand name clothes? My people, because we are more indigenous, we can also afford to wear branded clothing. This is not a limitation, we have the freedom to use, carry, whatever we want”

mva