Yalitza Aparicio falls in love with a romantic VIDEO and a deep neckline look

Yalitza Aparicio seems to be becoming the new tiktok queenand it is that the actress gains more “likes” every day with her publications, in which she reveals her more relaxed, fun and even Romanticas he demonstrated with one of his most recent videos in which also showed off a plunging neckline look.

Originally from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, aparicio It has been the cover of a large number of magazines, which has placed it as a fashion reference, all this after the popularity it achieved with the film “Roma” by Alfonso Cuarón, in which it gave life to Cleo, positioning it as one of the pampered artists.

At 28 years old, the actress and model, ambassador of a renowned jewelry brand, has managed to consolidate her career as an actress and in recent months also as a content creator, since she is more followed every day in TikTokwhere it already has 2.4 million likes.

Yalitza Aparicio falls in love with TikTok with a romantic video

Yalitza She has become very popular on the video platform, as she constantly shares clips in which she sets aside her serious and reserved image, and shows a cheerful, fun and charismatic young woman, in addition to showing her iconic outfits and perfect silhouette. .

Yalitza filled her TikTok with romanticism. Photo: TK @yalitza.aparicio.mtz

It was this Friday afternoon when aparicio He fell in love with his thousands of followers on the Chinese social network again, this after he shared a video which he accompanied with the following phrase: “#duet with @ panterita1680 sometimes if I #relax… but now I better start #studying”.

In the clip you can see Yalitza doing a playback of the song “No Es Cierto”, a song performed by the singers Danna Paola and Noel Schajris, which simulates singing with a famous tiktoker known as “Panterita”, which has 1.2 million followers.

With such a romantic song, the actress conquered her fans, but it was her look which made her stand out, as it can be seen that the model is also wearing a high-necked blouse and deep neckline in a gray tone, an outfit with which he stole many looks.

LOOK AT THE VIDEO: