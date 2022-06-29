Yalitza Aparicio, filtered first images of the actress in “Mujeres Asesinas 4”

Yalitza Aparicio, they filter the first images of the actress in “Mujeres Asesinas 4”. | Special

Yalitza Aparicio returns to acting, the first images of the actress are filtered in “Mujeres Asesinas 4” and thus confirm that will collaborate with Televisa after having captivated the world with his debut in “Roma”, a film directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

Although many expected that Yalitza Aparicio continue his acting career HollywoodAfter achieving fame, the Mexican actress decided to work on polishing her talents and also became the face of various brands, highlighting her work with various Mexican and foreign fashion designers.

Four years have passed since Yalitza Aparicio marked her beginning in acting with “Roma” and even got a Oscar nomination for “Best Actress”. Although the actress made great friends with Hollywood stars, today she shows that Mexico has a special place in her heart.

It was a few days ago when it became known that Yalitza Aparicio would be part of the new season of “Mujeres Asesinas”a series that will return to the screen after 14 years of absence and that will feature the biggest stars of the moment.

Is anthology series Its protagonists are women who for some reason decided to take someone’s life and now face justice. Each case is based on a true story and this fourth season is expected to captivate the public again.

Yalitza Aparicio shows her roughest side on the screen

Today the first images of Yalitza Aparicio in “Murderer Women 4” and although no details were given about the story that it will tell on the screen, it was seen next to his partner, Luis Fernando Penawho we do not know if he will be a villain or a hero.

The Oscar-nominated actress She wore a simple dress and her characteristic long hair in a side ponytail, once again highlighting her natural beauty. Although some Internet users tried to guess what story she would carry out, it was made clear that this season she would take cases that occurred in Argentina.

Other actresses who apparently will join this new season of Mujeres Asesinas In addition to Yalitza Aparicio they are Claudia Martín, Macarena García and Sara Maldonado, it is also rumored that Silvia Navarro and Adriana Louvier will be there.