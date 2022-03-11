Yalitza Aparicio hates plagiarism of indigenous designs

Oaxacan actress and activist Yalitza Aparicio questioned why big fashion companies yes they can use mexican designsbut the people of indigenous origin are singled out when they want to wear branded clothing.

After his appearance in the movie Romedirected by Alfonso Cuaronthe life of the former kindergarten teacher took a 180 degree turn.

Yalitza has come out of the common denominator of the indigenous population of our country: she is an actress, she was nominated for an award OscarDid you see Gucci, Dior, Oscar de la Renta and Louis Vuitton. Prada appointed her ambassador, she is considered Cartier’s “Friend of the Maison” and it was the image of the campaign “Dior Stands With Woman”beside Charlize Theron and Cara Delevingne.

About your appearance and the clothes you wear, Yalitza recently spoke on the podcast “Don’t make it easy” by Juanpa Zurita:

“Not because you change your way of dressing you are changing your ideals and your values”

In the same way that it has enjoyed a privileged position, it has also been severely judged: for his appearance, for his origins and even for his English.

It is precisely these criticisms that have motivated her to become one of the most passionate activists in favor of Mexican culture and against the racism and classismof which she continues to be a victim.

Yalitza takes advantage of every microphone and media space to talk about her social concerns and did so once again in the interview with Juanpa Zurita. The artist expressed his rejection of cultural appropriation within fashionseveral fashion companies have used indigenous textile patternswith tricks and traps, and without giving them any type of recognition, not even monetary.

“They appropriate our clothing, they use it on social networks, they say it is from the original loom of that state. Why can they use our clothes but you can’t use a brand name garment? Like why? No matter how indigenous we are, we can also afford to use branded clothing, that is not a limitation”.

For two years Yalitza rejected several projectsbut it will be this year when we see it again in the cinema from the hand of the director louis mandokion presencesa terror movie.