Yalitza Aparicio left everyone speechless by posing in a bikini

Several years have passed since Yalitza Aparicio rose to fame thanks to her character in the movie Roma, which led her to receive an Oscar nomination in the category of best actress. Although she did not take the coveted statuette, since then, the Mexican has become quite a it girlattending important events and walking many red carpets, where, thanks to her incredible looks, she always turns heads.

We have seen her on many occasions attending important events to which she arrives dressed in spectacular outfits. Of course, she had never let us see her in swimwear. And it is that finally the actress was encouraged to share an image in which she looks sexier than ever during a few days of rest on the beaches of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca.

In the photo she posted on her Instagram account, Aparicio appears in a printed bikini that reveals her figure and her beautiful skin. Furthermore, she appears with a washed face and loose hair, proving that she is beautiful with or without designer clothes as well as without makeup. “Chubby, but pretty, and happy,” wrote the actress next to the image in which she appears with a friend enjoying a paradisiacal beach.

The actress caused a sensation with this image and there were many compliments she received from her followers. A few hours ago the Mexican made the publication and she already has more than 100,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments, all cheering her on and admiring her beauty.

