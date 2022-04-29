Yalitza Aparicio models perfect bikini to wear in summer (PHOTO)

Yalitza Aparicio lights up the social headquarters with a summer look that we need to try this season is that it is the first time that the actress has modeled a so sexy style, so be inspired by his proposal to use it in the coming weeks when you visit the beach. We love how pretty she looks!

If you want to give your image a fun refresh, the new style of the Mexican actress will steal your heart, as it announces many of the trends What will we see in the street style this 2022.

Through your account Instagram, the protagonist of ‘Roma’ shared a photo on the beach, along with a good friend. In the image, the famous modeled a Swimwear printed with the favorite color of the year, her look was complemented with sunglasses, in addition to her XL hair.

This is how Yalitza Aparicio wears a bikini. Photo: IG/ @yalitzaapariciomtz

What bikini will be a trend in 2022?

This time we will find some interesting proposals such as the neutral colors either earth tones, in addition to the halter cut that highlights the bust. We also suggest you bet on vibrant color prints that give volume to the hips or neckline.

So now you know, try these trends that will flatter your curves. you would use the bikini color very peri in the style of Yalitza Aparicio?