Yalitza Aparicio moves the “boat” on TikTok and overshadows Jennifer López with her peach | Special: Instagram

Oaxacan actress Yalitza Aparicio, appeared moving the “boat” to the rhythm of a sticky cumbia on his official TikTok account and his ardent fans assured that overshadowed Jennifer Lopez with her prominent peach.

The 28-year-old actress is one of the most popular celebrities on social media and recently posted a video in which she can be seen rhythmically dancing the hit song “Mi Cucu” by La Sonora Dinamita racking up accolades with its statuesque curves.

In the publication, Yalitza Aparicio appears dressed in a metallic brown outfit consisting of a long-sleeved shirt and flared pants with loose legs and a high waist, wearing light makeup in earth tones and a ponytail on her long jet-black hair.

“When you feel that your chin is charging you… put on music, it will still charge you, but with rhythm”, is heard.

Yalitza Aparicio rose to international fame after playing the character of Cleo in the movie “Rome” Directed by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón and her masterful performance earned her the first indigenous woman to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category.

After her film debut, the Mexican actress of Mixtec origin starred in a mystical short film called “Daughters of Witches” directed by Mexican filmmaker Faride Schroeder and a horror film called “Presences” Directed by filmmaker Luis Mandoki.

Yalitza Aparicio recently began recording a television series called “Midnight Family” in Mexico City that will be produced exclusively for Apple TV in which he will share credits with legendary actors such as Joaquín Cosío and Óscar Jaenada.

The series will recount the lives of the members of the Ochoa family, owners of a private ambulance who must travel the streets of Mexico City at full speed to arrive at the scene of the accidents on time in order to earn enough money to support themselves. .

On March 29, the columnist Enrique Galvan Ochoa generated controversy in social networks for referring to Yalitza Aparicio as a domestic worker in her column published in the newspaper the day in commemoration of the International Day of Domestic Workers.

March 30 marks the International Day of Domestic Workers. None, by the way, has done as well as Yalitza Aparicio. There is still a long way to go before they have a labor status like in the United States or Europe. �� https://t.co/4V2uEVx6C2 pic.twitter.com/tnVegl6EQW – Enrique Galván Ochoa (@galvanochoa)

March 29, 2022





Enrique Galván Ochoa was harshly criticized by those who considered his comment offensive and classist, however, the columnist for the Mexican newspaper with national circulation did not retract or apologize to the Oscar-nominated educator and actress.

Since her foray into the entertainment industry, the actress originally from Tlaxiaco, Oaxacahas also adorned memorable photo sessions, iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned fashion brands.