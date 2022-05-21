Yalitza Aparicio once again shows off her waist and abdomen in a navel: PHOTO

Despite the criticism, Yalitza Aparicio continues to show off with clothes that define her figure and empower the female body, like this time she was seen with a navel with which showed off her waist and abdomen. With this piece, the actress once again demonstrated that it is not necessary to have a slim and stylized figure to look fantastic.

In addition to her work as an interpreter, the protagonist of ‘Rome‘ has become a model and has posed for different clothing brands and specialized magazines, so it is not surprising that this time the company Levi’s MexicoOr, he chose her to be the image of his campaign in which they celebrate the 149 years of the 501 jeans, a style that has been on the market for several years.

Yalitza Aparicio shines in a navel

For this photo session, in which Yalitza was accompanied by other personalities, the one originally from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, She wore a red navel with some prints. The piece with bishop style sleeves was the perfect complement to accompany the denim pants that reached below the waist.

As is customary, Aparicio, 28, was seen very little makeup, Well, from what can be seen, she only used mascara and eyeliner, while her long dark hair let her go, however, she took her hair to make a pose before the camera.

With this image, once again Yalitza Aparicio It is positioned as a benchmark of style and gives a forceful response to those who criticize it forr not possessing an extremely slender figure, like that of other actresses and models who have stood out on the catwalks.

The actress who gained fame for the film with Alfonso Cuarón, has begun to empower her body and figure, an example of this is that a few days ago she uploaded some photos on her Instagram account in which she wore a bikini and gave a message of self-esteem that made the public reflect.

“Every time I have these types of photos, I’m embarrassed to share them, because of comments that come up … but I always talk about self-love … and the truth is that I love myself as I am. Also, I am the younger version of the rest of my life”, placed Yalitza in those images.

Photo: IG @yalitzaapariciomtz

KEEP READING:

Where is Yalitza Aparicio from? Age, height and 5 little-known facts about the ‘Roma’ actress