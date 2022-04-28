Yalitza Aparicio poses in a bikini and sets the networks on fire with her attributes

What a surprise the fans of Yalitza Aparicio seeing the daring photograph that the Oscar-nominated actress published on social networks, because as rarely, She was seen in a bikini and proudly showing off her prominent curves. Here we tell you the details!

Last Wednesday afternoon, the protagonist of “Roma” decided to give a ‘little taste’ to his followers about his most recent getaway to Puerto Escondido in his native Oaxaca. And, although the paradisiacal destination is enough to leave anyone with their mouths open, it was the unexpected photo of her in a swimsuit that caused a stir on Instagram.

It was a selfie that was taken in the company of a friend while enjoying the sea. For this postcard, Yalitza Aparicio was seen very smiling and clad in a daring multicolored bikini that exposed her curves.

“Chubby but pretty… and happy”wrote the famous 28 to accompany her publication, which in just a few hours managed to raise thousands of likes and comments within which messages of affection stand out, as well as one or another compliment.

“You are an inspiring angel, I admire you a lot”, “Pretty and prettier and smiling. It suits him better as a title”, “You are always the most beautiful”, “You represent Mexico with your beauty” and “Sonrisota”, are some of the messages that are read under the publication.

However, this is not the first time that Yalitza Aparicio has caused a stir with one of her publications, since through Tik Tok she has become one of the favorites for her occurrences. One of her last exploits was a short clip in which He showed his best hip movements to the rhythm of the song “Cucu” by Sonora Dinamita.

“When you feel that your chin is charging you… play music, it will still charge you but with rhythm“Yalitza Aparicio wrote to accompany the clip that has more than 900 thousand reproductions.

