Yalitza Aparicio poses with a look identical to that of Selena Gomez | Photo

Yalitza Aparicio posed for the cover of a important fashion magazine and used looks full of style and luxury, with which he remembered Selena Gomez, showing that his new facet as a model gives the actress a very promising future.

There is no doubt that the movie star is here to stay and thereby break all the paradigms of what is believed to be done, because on one more occasion She managed to be the one who showed that she doesn’t care if criticism rains down as long as she does what she wants.

And it is that a few months ago she was judged for starting to wear designer clothes, as many expected that he always carried his Mexican roots in what he worebut he got tired of always wearing the same style

Although on different occasions he has spoken about the subject and has expressed that you will never forget where you came fromit seems that she likes to experiment more and more with her new style, and this led her to star on the cover of Percha magazine, which encompasses art, style and fashion

Despite having received many criticisms, the reality is that the impressive photo session has given much to talk about, because We can’t deny how good she looks in this one, not only because of the style of photography that she wears, but also because of her impressive way of posing, showing a completely renewed Yalitza.

And thanks to what she used to appear in one of the editorial photographs, she managed to look just like the international actress and singer, Selena Gomez, who in 2021 released an album in Spanish called ‘Revelación’, with which He appeared wearing a look very similar to one of Yalitza’s photos.

The look was used for several promotional photos of the album and also some visuals that undoubtedly made her look like a piece of art and conveys a message full of drama, just like the star of ‘Roma’, so when you see them at same time is unavoidable to think about the similarity that it has.

However, this is not the only photo that drew attention, because through his Instagram account he shared a series of images in which he can be seen posing very differently from the way he is used to doing. showing a new facet in his career which could well start to explode more.

And the flowers were the protagonists, because another of the public’s favorite photos was one in which their face appears surrounded by several layers of fabric that resembles a large flower.

​