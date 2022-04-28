Yalitza Aparicio posted a photo in a bikini on Instagram and described herself as “chubby”: this is how her fans reacted | Famous
Over the years, Yalitza Aparicio has shown that her interests go beyond acting. For example, the 28-year-old is an activist for social causes, which earned her recognition as a UNESCO ambassador.
To these tastes, he adds his passion for traveling. In social networks, Yali has multiple captures of her adventures and the photo of her most recent trip in her hometown of Oaxaca impacted her fans.
Yalitza Aparicio published a photo in a bikini
In general, the actress of ‘Roma’ proudly shares different glimpses of the state where she was born: Oaxaca. Just this destination became the ideal place to enjoy a getaway with her friends to the beach, specifically, in Puerto Escondido.
On this Pacific beach, Yalitza surprised her fans with a photo in a bikini. The capture is one of the few images that Aparicio has on Instagram of him in a bathing suit, which, added to the big smile he sketches at the camera, caused more than 95 thousand people to “like” his post. .
However, several of his fans showed their discontent with the publication. The reason? The caption he added to the image. The actress wrote: “Chubby but pretty … and happy.”
Yalitza Aparicio fans react to her photo in a bikini
Some of his followers did not agree with the description of the image. “Zero chubby,” wrote Karla Martínez Salas, editorial director of Vogue Mexico and Latin America, a magazine for which Yali has posed on the front page.
“Eliminate that ‘but’, they are just happy”, “Pretty and prettier and smiling. It’s better for him as a title”, “What’s wrong with you?! You look SPECTACULAR” were other comments that agreed that Yalitza’s ‘caption’ was not the most successful.
In general, Yalitza’s followers usually defend her from her “haters” and continually express their pride, admiration and praise for the Mexican, and this post was no exception, even when it meant questioning the actress herself.
In addition to making it clear that they do not agree with the adjective that Yalitza chose to describe herself, several of her followers focused on flattering her beauty.
“Cuerpower”, “Hermosas”, “Bellas”, “Chulada” and more praise are read in her publication.
More than 10 days ago, Yalitza also shared a photo in a swimsuit on the beach. However, unlike the most recent capture of her, her bikini does not appear in the photo, but only her silhouette that contrasts with the sunset.
Before this publication, the only photo that Aparicio had in a swimsuit dates from October 2020, where she wears a pink bikini. However, he wears a see-through dress that somewhat hides his body.