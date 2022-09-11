Yalitza Aparicio reacted after seeing Nicole Kidman buying “Oaxaca” cheese in CDMX

Nicole Kidman recently visited Mexico and was surprised to be seen buying “Oaxaca” cheese on a street in the capital. Many reacted, her followers and even celebrities like Yalitza Aparicio who is precisely originally from the state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Hollywood actress was a topic of conversation on social networks, she attended the Mexico Siglo XXI event organized by Fundación Telmex Telcel. She took advantage of her free time to buy some Mexican food.

Of course there were many reactions, especially highlighting the Mexican culture valued by foreigners. The actress Yalitza Aparicio, who by the way is about to release her new movie “Presences”, took advantage of this fact to emphasize how proud she feels of her roots.

“I think that Mexico is so diverse, so rich in gastronomy, culture, that the truth that people from other countries come to enjoy it is wonderful,” mentioned the original from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca.

Yalitza Aparicio has been known for being a woman who is very proud of her country and invites all Mexicans to enjoy everything that this wonderful place in the world can offer. “But it would be more incredible if our own Mexicans enjoyed and valued what we have”he mentioned.

Seeing that Nicole Kidman was part of such a daily sale for the people of the capital, some fans reacted and filled Twitter with excited comments that the typical foods were so valued by the actress and her team because she was accompanied.

“While some are cooling, Nicole Kidman enjoys the quesillo”.

“Oh, Nicole in CDMX very humble.”

“Nicole Kidman goes and buys her cheese from the vans and you brag that you have gourmet ham.”

These are some of the comments with the most reactions on social networks. She took advantage of her visit to Mexico because she assured that she had never set foot on Aztec land and she was more than delighted. She spoke about her family and her efforts to support women around the world after being named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2006.

