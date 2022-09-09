Yalitza Aparicio reacts to Nicole Kidman buying cheese at CdMx

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.09.2022 22:38:00





Some days ago Nicole Kidman was in Mexico City to be part of the event Mexico XXI Centuryorganized by Fundación Telmex Telcel, but during this visit it was striking that the celebrity took to the streets of the capital to buy Oaxaca cheese in a street vendor.

This action generated many reactions not only among Internet users, but also among other celebrities, for example, Yalitza Aparicio, who spoke about the subject in a meeting with several reporters during the red carpet of the horror movie presences.

“I think that Mexico is so diverse, so rich in gastronomy, culture, that the truth that people from other countries come to enjoy it is wonderful”said the actress before Kidman’s action.

“But it would be more incredible if our own Mexicans enjoyed and valued what we have,” added Aparicio.

In the same meeting with the journalists, the actress pointed out that she does not like to talk about her private life very much: “Fortunately, I have made that choice to say that my private life is private and my work life in the hands of everyone. It is simply learning what you want to share, what not, what projects you want to choose”.

Finally, based on his participation in the horror film, he revealed that he does believe in supernatural phenomena: “Yes, I am one of those who fears everything, even the dark. I think that I am easy to believe in many things, if not, I would not run when I turn off the light to hide.

Nicole Kidman buys cheese on the streets of CdMx

In social networks, photos and videos circulated of the moment in which Nicole Kidman is in one of the streets of the Mexico City buying cheese, apparently of the Oaxaca type, from a street stall.

In these contents, the famous woman is observed surrounded by her staff while buying this food offered by a white van.

“Nicole Kidman buying Oaxaca cheese. Humble my little girl”, reads a tweet that shows photos of the famous woman buying cheese.

hc