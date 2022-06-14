Yalitza Aparicio shows off dancing Alicia Villareal’s theme while revealing her little waist

Yalitza Aparicio left more than one open-mouthed when he appeared singing like Alicia Villarreal and by the way showed off her waist with a sexy outfit.

The Oaxacan actress continues to increase her popularity within social networks, where she not only shares details of the projects in which she participates and exposes her facet as an ambassador of important international brands as a model, but she has also revealed her true personality. .

And it is that, after breaking her own fears to show herself as she is posing in a bikini, she also enjoys sharing her funniest side, especially through her TikTok account, where she has fun with more than 500 thousand followers using some filters that They have led her to become soap opera characters, animated films or even famous singers.

This is how in one of her most recent videos, the protagonist of the movie “Roma” surprised by singing nothing less than Alicia Villarreal.

“Like when your psychologist tells you to set a limit“was the phrase that is heard at the beginning of the short recording, to later take out her best dance steps in the style of “La Güerita Consentida” with the song “Te Haces”.

On this occasion, the native of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, printed her style and incidentally she showed off her little waist thanks to the high-waisted gray velvet pants that she combined perfectly with a black top to further stylize her figure, which earned her a shower of flattering messages.

“That type of pants looks amazing on you“, “You don’t need anything special to look good everything is excellent“, “I admire you a lot, continue to put Latinos up high”, “how cute you are“, “You’re sweet”, “gorgeous“,” I love your personality “, were just a few messages that the Mexican movie star received.

But Yalitza Aparicio She definitely does not stop surprising her fans, because in one of her previous videos she showed her evil personality by becoming Teresa, a character from the soap opera of the same name that Angelique Boyer gave life to in 2010, a dialogue that became a forceful response to his detractors.

“I’m used to being talked about in front of me or behind my backthe truth is exactly the same to me, it even fascinates me… So much so that I myself am in charge of giving something to talk about. What I couldn’t bear is going completely unnoticed“He said without losing style with tight black pants and a white top that once again highlighted his silhouette.

