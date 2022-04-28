Entertainment

Yalitza Aparicio shows off her firm “peach” in a tiny swimsuit, better than Jennifer López

Showing off her natural beauty and incomparable charm, the Mexican actress who stars in the film Rome, Yalitza Aparicioshows off his firm “peach” in tiny swimsuitbetter than Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar nominee for best actress for her role in Alfonso Cuarón’s film, she showed off her recent vacation and fell in love with her beauty.

It was through an image that her own Yalitza Aparicio published through her Instagram account, that it was found that she is very fit and beautiful, showing off her outlined figure in a tiny swimsuit That didn’t leave much to the imagination.

In the selfie that was taken with one of her friends, the original from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca posed totally natural, without a drop of makeup and in a micro two piece swimsuit of animal print in purple, green and pink tones, with which she showed off her firm “peach” to the fullest, with which she does not ask for anything, not even Jennifer López.

With his already characteristic sense of humor, and always joking with his more than 2.2 million followers, Yalitza Aparicio He described the image with a funny text that was corrected by his fans.

“Chubby, but pretty… and happy,” wrote the also teacher.

“Pretty and prettier and smiling. It goes better as a title”, “Cero gorditas”, “Cuerpower”, “Pure goddess”, “You are a really beautiful person inside and out. A pride”, “What’s wrong with you?

just a few days before, Yalitza Aparicio He had shared with his followers an image of another of his getaways to the beach, where he is bathing in the sea, but with the backlight effect thanks to the beautiful sunset.

And it is that, the actress of road to rome Y presences She has taken advantage of her free time to vacation in the most beautiful tourist places in Mexico, taking the opportunity to promote the place, and this time was no exception, showing off her figure and beauty from Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO OF YALITZA APPEARING IN A SWIMSUIT, CLICK HERE.

For now, Yalitza Aparicio there was a break from so much work, after recording the film presences last year, as well as some short films such as daughter of witches and others, having participated in a play, and other projects.

