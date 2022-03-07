Yalitza Aparicio shows off her spectacular trip to the United Arab Emirates

Yalitza Aparicio He is enjoying a few well-deserved days of rest in the United Arab Emirates, a trip that he documented through his social networks with a series of photographs of the places he has visited.

The Oaxacan actress continues to gain public recognition not only for the projects in which she has participated after her Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress for the film “Roma” in 2019, but she has also managed to break through thanks to his charismatic personality.

Although in recent years she has received praise for her appearances as a model for major international brands, it has been through social networks that she has positioned herself as one of the favorite celebrities. And it was precisely through her official Instagram account, where the Mexican caused a stir by sharing a series of photographs in which she bragged about her trip to the United Arab Emirates, where she had the opportunity to tour the majestic museum Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In the series of photographs, Yalitza posed in front of the camera to demonstrate how much fun she had during her time in the gigantic cultural district.

As expected, the reactions were present through messages in which his fans thanked him for raising the name of Mexico, in addition to praising his beauty.

“You are great Yalitza”, “What a father that you continue to succeed”, “What pride you enjoy”, “Continue inspiring millions of people”, “You deserve that and more”, “Congratulations dream high”, “How beautiful you look”, “As beautiful as you”, pointed out some users of the social network.

Although she has not revealed more details of her surprising adventure in the Middle East, the native of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, also appeared posing from other impressive tourist destinations in Dubai, all as part of her activities as an ambassador for the French firm Cartier.

According to a post by Elle MexicoYalitza was one of the guests at the annual international entrepreneurship program that aims to promote change by empowering impactful women entrepreneurs, which this year takes place in this region of the world.

“Ready to enjoy Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards 2022. But before the gala, a brunch in the desert“, Sentenced the publication in which Yalitza posed.

You may also like:

–Yalitza Aparicio remembers some anecdotes as a teacher with youtuber Superholly

–Yalitza Aparicio surprises by revealing what it would look like if it were a comic book character: “Muñequita Mexicana”

–Yalitza Aparicio signs with TelevisaUnivision to star in the movie ‘Presencias’ on ViX+