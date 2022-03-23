Yalitza Aparicio teaches fashion and shows the ideal pants for short women

Yalitza Aparicio showed which are the ideal pants for short women who can wear them very well. These are tailored pants with a loose model and a high waist, so they could be perfect for the office.

“Another one of those pretty outfits. We are no longer there but although the days go by, I will share photos with you, ”Yalitza wrote in her social media. Related news

The actress traveled to dubai where she was part of the 15th anniversary of the Cartier Women’s Initiative and was an ambassador for the Impact Awards.

Yalitza Aparicio imposes fashion for short women

in your account Instagram uploaded a photo showing one of the best combinations for her petite figure with a high-waisted model. On-trend tailored pants were part of the show during Milan Fashion Week.

For the season fall-winter 2022 stood out for their loose proportions together with plaid prints or in bright colors.

The trousers that Yalitza Aparicio showed was with a classic and timeless cut finish whose model was black with a high waist. The fall was straight and it was more snug at the ankles.

This type of pants They are ideal for short women because it is a high-waisted garment that helps prolong your silhouette by covering three quarters of your body.

The finish shows ankles without giving the effect that the pants are too big for women. The actress from Rome showed that this type of pants and in a black tone can be combined with a pink shirt, which she wore tucked in and buttoned up.

In addition, he wore a handbag beige tone from Gucci and as for the accessories, she wore a gold Cartier bracelet and black flats with a gold chain on the instep.

The make-up Yalitza Aparicio was practically natural with earth tones and her straight hair fell over her shoulders and back.

chp