Yalitza Aparicio teaches fashion and shows the ideal pants for short women

Yalitza Aparicio showed which are the ideal pants for short women who can wear them very well. These are tailored pants with a loose model and a high waist, so they could be perfect for the office.

“Another one of those pretty outfits. We are no longer there but although the days go by, I will share photos with you, ”Yalitza wrote in her social media.

The actress traveled to dubai where she was part of the 15th anniversary of the Cartier Women’s Initiative and was an ambassador for the Impact Awards.

