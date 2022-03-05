Yalitza Aparicio teaches us how to wear elephant leg pants to look tall and stylized

Yalitza Aparicio She left us in love with her new look, the Mexican actress has given a lot to talk about by raising her voice and supporting other women. On this occasion, Yali inspires us with her outfits and we cannot miss this memorable fashion moment that the native of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca shared with us on her Instagram.

Yali he wore elephant leg pants that stylizes her figure, in the photo we can see the trick that the Mexican does to look taller with all her outfits. Aparicio wore a monochromatic look in black that she combined with a Prada brand bag in white.

Photo: Instagram

The actress of ‘Roma’ joked a bit with the effect of her cell phone camera, since it increased her a few centimeters more, although the outfit of the day also helped her figure look spectacular in the frame.

“But what witchcraft is this! I’m only 1.48 m tall … camera effects,” Yali said jokingly.

How to wear the Yalitza Aparicio-style elephant leg pants?

Not only Yali has joined the elephant leg pants trend, but also Michelle Salas, JLo and even Danna Paola have opted for this style, as it lengthens the legs and slims the figure. That is why here we give you some tips so that you can use this type of garment and get the most out of it.

1.- Use a monochromatic look

2.- You can combine them with platform shoes, they will give you that chic touch and give you more height.

3.- We suggest that the pants have prints such as flowers, vertical stripes and squares.

Dare and be inspired by Yalitza Aparicio’s outfit for your next spring looks, because we assure you that you will love the elephant leg pants, as they stylize you and lengthen your legs.