Yalitza Aparicio teaches us how to wear ripped denim jeans, perfect for spring

Yalitza Aparicio She has become one of our favorite fashion gurus, this time she surprised everyone with a perfect look for the hot season. the mexican actress teaches us how to wear ripped denim jeans to look super cool this spring. These types of garments are very comfortable and versatile to combine, so read on to find out how to wear ripped pants and look very fashionable like Yali.

How to wear ripped jeans Yalitza Aparicio style?

Yali used ripped pants that she combined with brown tennis shoes with a black strappy blouse, the actress decided to fold the hem pants. The straight style of this garment let her figure shine, in addition to her background with the beautiful postcard that Aparicio shared of her made her shine in all her splendor.

The hairstyle of the protagonist of ‘Roma’ was relaxed with a side braid that highlighted her spectacular spring look and provided that fashion touch to her entire outfit.

The keys to wearing ripped jeans to the office

We love this Yali look because it is perfect for spring, whether you wear it casually like her with sneakers, a belt and a plain strapless blouse or, if you would like to wear this style to the office, you have to make sure that your Ripped pants are in good condition, that is, they are only ripped and not with holes. You can also elevate the look with heels and an oversized blazer.