Yalitza Aparicio teaches you how to combine skinny jeans: PHOTO

Yalitza Aparicio She became an example of life for many women. After her performance in Rome, the Oaxacan took advantage of her fame to talk about Mexican culture and to become an example in the world of fashion. On this occasion she shared on her social networks a photo session where he makes it clear how skinny pants should be worn.

The Oaxacan shared a series of photos showing her incredible figure with a spectacular view. The photos were shared on Instagram and the album became a success from the first minutes, thanks to the fact that it shows its curves in a conservative, but sexy way.

In these postcards you can see to the actress in a viewpoint looking at the horizon and making poses as if she does not realize that they are taking pictures of her. What caught the attention of her fans was how good she looked with tight jeans and a green blouse with very thin straps.

people’s reaction

The photos were taken in one of the tourist attractions of the city of Oaxaca, the new crystal viewpoint. Thanks to this, Yalitza confirmed that her condition never ceases to amaze the whole world. “Oaxaca never ceases to surprise us…”, wrote at the bottom of the photos.

Her fans were quick to show her all their love and remind her that she looked amazing. In the first 25 minutes it reached more than 10 thousand likes and endless comments where hearts and little hands clapping did not go unnoticed.

“An incredible woman”, “Bella, bella”, “How pretty”, “Beautiful”, “Reinota”, “Mexican beauty”, “Neither you, nor (referring to the fact that it never ceases to surprise them)”, “Nice place”, among many comments related to her beauty and the incredible landscape that she had in the background in the photos that one of her friends took.

