Yalitza Aparicio: The actress poses in a bikini during her vacation

The actress Yalitza Aparicio He normally shares various moments of his life on his social networks, be it the places he visits or the gastronomy videos he uploads to his YouTube channel.

What he had never shared with his followers is a photo of his sexy and attractive side, so this time she shared it on her Instagram account wearing a bikini.

“Chubby but pretty…and happy”is what Yalitza wrote in her publication, which is accompanied by a photo of her with a friend, who took the image by raising her arm over their heads, which gave a perspective of the body of the actress and model that until the day of Today she had not been seen, since you can see her bikini in purple and green.

Apparently Aparicio is taking a few days off in Puerto Escondido, Oaxacaon a girls’ trip, but despite the fact that she has not shared anything else since this Wednesday, this photograph is sparking comments around the message she wrote.

“Zero gordita (Sic)”, “Eliminate that ‘but’, they are just happy”. “Pretty and prettier and smiling. It goes better as a title”, are some of the messages that his followers have left in the publication.

FM